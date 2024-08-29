Recently in The Bulwark:

WHEN MY FRIEND DAVID FRENCH—New York Times columnist, pro-life evangelical, and lifelong conservative—announced that he would be voting for Kamala Harris, it was like dropping a Porterhouse steak amid a pride of lions. The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg wrote a rebuttal, asserting, among other things, that “endorsements trigger an instinctual desire to defend them after the fact.” Nick Catoggio, also of the Dispatch, noted with his usual percipience that “neutrality between Trump and Harris implies that conserving the constitutional order isn’t an important priority of conservatism. Or at least no more important than, say, fiscal responsibility or restricting abortion is.” There was much sparring on social media.

CATHY YOUNG: What Ukraine Is Winning in Kursk

AS UKRAINE’S OPERATIONS in Russia’s Kursk region unfolded earlier this month, the anti-Ukraine corner—such as foreign policy “realist” John Mearsheimer, echoed by self-styled expert David Sacks on social media—confidently asserted that the incursion was “a foolish idea” and “a major strategic blunder” which would hasten Ukraine’s defeat. It’s too early to claim that the Kursk incursion is a strategic masterstroke, but to call it a calamity defies all evidence.

Happy Wednesday! The heatwave continues in the Buckeye State, but luckily there’s no shortage of ice cream here in the Queen City.

Trump’s Evangelical Supporters Just Lost Their Best Excuse… Peter Wehner, at The Atlantic, writes: “The pro-life justification for supporting the former president has now collapsed.” 🎁

In local news… Archivists find the autograph of William Howard Taft — before he became president (NPR, featuring college friend / Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Pavan Parikh!)

Congrats, Clase… Who tied the Guardians record for saves today.

A1C Dylan Bautista… From Heartache to Heritage (Ben Waterloo, GCV+F)

Doug Sosnik on Harris v. Trump… After the Convention and Before the Debate, a Conversation with Bill Kristol.

Dave McCormick, call your office… The Internet is not real life, my friend. In real life, there is also a Philadelphia, Mississippi. Do your best not to confuse them, would you?

RIP Ted Drewes, Jr…. A Saint Louis Custard icon is dead at 96. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

JD Vance losing it in Erie County… Telling an audience that really, Kamala Harris wants his job.

This summer, MrBeast finally encountered something he can’t optimize his way out of… public opinion. (Garbage Day)

