What Do Trump and These Rioters Have In Common?

Will Saletan's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Will Saletan
and
Andrew Egger
Jun 10, 2025
∙ Paid
On this week’s Just Between Us, guest host Andrew Egger and Will Saletan discuss Trump’s immigration crackdown in L.A. Meant to provoke unrest and fuel a political spectacle, Trump’s use of the National Guard over local objections shows a push toward authoritarian escalation. Democrats must more forcefully condemn protest violence to credibly oppose Trump. There's no conflict between condemning both—upholding the rule of law demands it.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

