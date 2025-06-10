What Do Trump and These Rioters Have In Common?

On this week’s Just Between Us, guest host Andrew Egger and Will Saletan discuss Trump’s immigration crackdown in L.A. Meant to provoke unrest and fuel a political spectacle, Trump’s use of the National Guard over local objections shows a push toward authoritarian escalation. Democrats must more forcefully condemn protest violence to credibly oppose Trump. There's no conflict between condemning both—upholding the rule of law demands it.
