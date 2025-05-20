The Bulwark

howard
10m

i honestly don't know how much longer our society can function when one political party no longer has any connection with reality: the weight of the number and level of fantasies that are required to be a gop elected today in conjunction with master bullshitter (in the harry frankfurt sense) donald trump and his completely dishonest courtiers is destroying our ability to function as a rational society, and every other country in the world is taking notice and marking us to market.

which, just to follow up on the deficit, means that we are in for a prolonged period of higher long term interest rates.

The Coke Brothers
7m

Don't "fck" with medicaid should mean don't touch the program. But in good old maga tradition, the gop congress vermin heard trump say something and then interpreted it to mean anything they wanted. There is no other country on earth where people joyously vote to have their rights taken away and their wealth and benefits passed on to the billionaire class. It's mindboggling. It can't possibly be just because they want non white people to suffer and to keep two trans girls out of lacrosse.

