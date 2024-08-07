Recently in The Bulwark:

(Composite / Photos: Shutterstock /Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

REPUBLICAN VICE PRESIDENTIAL candidate JD Vance’s 2021 remarks about non-childbearing women and his recent defense of those remarks have rightly received widespread criticism for their blatant bigotry and what they reveal about the Ohio senator’s narrow perspective on humanity. Beyond the offensiveness of Vance’s “childless cat ladies” crack, the misogyny of his focus on women and not men who choose not to make babies, and his lack of consideration for stepparents and adoptive parents is the naked truth of the moral and political lens through which he and so many others see the world. Self-interest, they seem convinced, is the only interest—for everyone.

HER IMAGE IS AS INDELIBLE AS HER SOUND: Mama Cass—Cass Elliot—in a pastel caftan, self-assured, earthy, and commanding the stage. The sound of her voice perfectly suited her time, the decade spanning the second half of the 1960s into the first half of the ’70s. So much so that she is one of the singers many of us hear when we remember those days, when American pop music was perhaps at its most eclectic. Her story has been told before, but never from the perspective of her only child, Owen Elliot-Kugell, who was 7 years old when her mother died in London at the age of 32. Part biography and part memoir, her book concentrates on the intertwining of her life and her mother’s. “So many stories began in her life,” she writes, “and then continued into mine to reach their conclusions.”

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! A shorter Overtime today due to an emergency vet visit (area dog Gus is fine) and school and moving chores.

In 1993, he was just "Nebraska Football Fan Tim Walz"… Now he’s a Vice Presidential candidate.

JD doesn’t want to debate Tim… A bizarre quote from his speech in Eau Claire.

JD Vance in texts with far-right figure… Profane and off-the-cuff 🎁 (WaPo)

Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This… Escaping your thought prison in order to sleep (Matt Labash)

It’s Okay to Enjoy this… You Can Have A Little Hope As A Treat (Garbage Day)

