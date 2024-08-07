Playback speed
Kamala's Left Field Veep Pick

Tim Miller
and
Sarah Longwell
Aug 07, 2024
109
Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, and everyone but Never-Trump Republicans is happy! Plus, Donald Trump makes an insane Truth Social post where he fantasizes about President Joe Biden getting back into the race.

We’re heading to Dallas on September 5 for An Evening with The Bulwark. For more information and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/events.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
