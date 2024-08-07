Kamala's Left Field Veep Pick

Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, and everyone but Never-Trump Republicans is happy! Plus, Donald Trump makes an insane Truth Social post where he fantasizes about President Joe Biden getting back into the race.

We’re heading to Dallas on September 5 for An Evening with The Bulwark. For more information and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/events.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.