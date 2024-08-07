Playback speed
Peter Callaghan and Isaac Stanley-Becker: Veep Peeks

Tim Miller
Aug 07, 2024
8
Tim talks to a local Minnesota reporter to get the low-down on Tim Walz's recent political history, including where he falls on the progressive-to-moderate spectrum—as well as his weak spots from his tenure as governor, like the 2020 riots in Minneapolis.

Plus, JD Vance, as a senator, has been texting with a Holocaust-denying far-right fringe character, but won't take calls from high-ranking Ukrainian officials.

MinnPost's Peter Callaghan and the Washington Post's Isaac Stanley-Becker join Tim Miller.

show notes:


Peter's story on how Walz beat the odds to become the VP pick
Isaac's story on Vance's texts with Charles Johnson
Tim's book, "Why We Did It" 

