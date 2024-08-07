Peter Callaghan and Isaac Stanley-Becker: Veep Peeks

Tim talks to a local Minnesota reporter to get the low-down on Tim Walz's recent political history, including where he falls on the progressive-to-moderate spectrum—as well as his weak spots from his tenure as governor, like the 2020 riots in Minneapolis.

Plus, JD Vance, as a senator, has been texting with a Holocaust-denying far-right fringe character, but won't take calls from high-ranking Ukrainian officials.

MinnPost's Peter Callaghan and the Washington Post's Isaac Stanley-Becker join Tim Miller.

Peter's story on how Walz beat the odds to become the VP pick

Isaac's story on Vance's texts with Charles Johnson

Tim's book, "Why We Did It"

