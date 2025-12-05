The Bulwark

Lizzy Forman
1h

Am I the only one one tired of pastie white men with self satisfied grins and pats on each other backs ?

Charles Thacher
8m

The challenge today for investors or others in evaluating the likelihood of a merger or acquisition being approved by the government is a real crapshoot, because analytics and the law may well take a backseat to how much the parties that are involved are willing to pay, or have already paid, the President and/or his Administration. If a losing suiter or other competitor wants to kill the merger, it may be able to do it by offering a larger payment, then recovering far more in the savings it can realize by undermining its competitors, or perhaps even better, by later consummating the transaction itself. Today there are no objective regulators, and no one, other than the President's inner circle, will ever know the facts of why one transaction failed and another succeeded. Ultimately, faith in our investment markets and financial systems will erode, and everyone but the insiders will suffer.

