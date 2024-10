NY Times columnist Bret Stephens joins to discuss the Iranian threat (to Israel and the US), the amazing Israeli penetrations of Hezbollah and Iran, and the fate of NATO, Ukraine, etc in a Trump 2.0 world.

TV Recommendations of the panelists:

Mona: Call My Agent

Damon: Game of Thrones

Bill: Babylon Berlin

Linda: Slow Horses / Pachinko