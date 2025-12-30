The Bulwark

Karen Christensen
3hEdited

Lovely, funny, and somewhat chastening for those of us women who really like men and wish they were better at the job. Indeed, man up. I'm looking forward to 2026 with The Bulwark. Thanks for everything you do for us and the country. PS: Worth a look at Jemima Kelly's piece in the FT this week: "In praise of male courage | The heroes of Bondi Beach should be celebrated in an era of ‘toxic masculinity.’" I'd like to think that's what we mean by "man up." If the link doesn't work (the FT is usually locked) I can post a few bits. http://ft.com/content/de12a366-f2ef-4bd2-aa49-ea10bbc506ed

Justin Lee
3h

When in doubt, I pick the woman. Although I try to research every candidate I vote for, sometimes, there's not much out there about down-ballot candidates (e.g., county judges) in Democratic primaries. In those cases, or if two candidates seem equally good, I pick the woman. Why?

1. They're more compassionate.

2. They have better interpersonal skills.

3. They're more pragmatic.

4. They're generally smarter.

And last but not least:

5. They're MUCH less creepy! (Sec. Noem excepted...she's forkin' creepy)

