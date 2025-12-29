Bill Kristol: Trump Has Lost the Plot

After a campaign built on the promise that Trump was going to look out for his voters, he started his administration getting sidetracked by DOGE and Musk's phony ideas about saving money. After that petered out, he got distracted by his need to put his name all over the place. In the process, he's totally forgotten to help his people—or even fake trying to help them. Meanwhile, Trump is trapped in a Groundhog Day of his own making on Ukraine-Russia. Plus, his bruising has now moved to his left hand, Melania can't speak English, the DOJ is still working to find the 'real' people who made the rioters descend on the Capitol, the withholding of information in the Epstein case is worse than the redactions, and Dems need to forcefully call out the Medicaid fraud in Minnesota.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

