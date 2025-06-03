When Trump Jails MAGA's Neighbor

On this week's Just Between Us, guest host Andrew Egger is joined by JVL to discuss how Trump’s second-term power plays—like politicizing law enforcement and the DOJ—are breaking institutional norms, with dangerous implications. They debate Trump’s attack on the Federalist Society. Egger sees it as risky, alienating conservative judges with real principles; JVL argues the Society, like other GOP institutions, will fall in line if pressured.

They close by clashing over a Missouri town upset over a local woman’s deportation. JVL sees hypocrisy and denial; Egger thinks it could signal political awakening. Both reflect on how their own views shifted over time.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.