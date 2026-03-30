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BlueOntario's avatar
BlueOntario
2h

Where's Congress? About where the German Reichstag was from the early 1930s through 1945 and for similar reasons. No, it's not exactly the same, but it's also not totally different. We need to stop labeling everything as Trump and start pointing out the responsibility of Republicans for our national disassembly.

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2hEdited

"If Iran did not reopen the strait, Trump said, “we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposely not yet ‘touched.’”"

Oh yes, the War Crime gambit. Trump is a weapons grade moron, but he's got a feral sense about when things aren't going well for him. He realizes he's fucked up good, which is why he's got tens of thousands of troops on their way to that region and he's puffing out his chest on social media in order to save face. Say what you will about Iran's clerics; they've taken Trump's measure, and they've concluded they're dealing with what Tom Nichols has called a little boy from Queens. Trump is dangerous, but he's weak.

Also, I'm not an expert like Bill on this stuff, but I imagine if Trump were to order such an attack on Iran's power plants and desalination plants, what's left of our frayed alliances throughout the world would be irrevocably severed. NATO allies wouldn't want to be associated with a rogue head of state like Trump, and our allies in the Pacific would start their nuclear programs tomorrow. All because the great and good American people couldn't deal with high prices after a 100 year pandemic.

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