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Linda Skinner's avatar
Linda Skinner
2h

We bought tickets 2 weeks ago for Odyssey in the full IMAX format and still don't see it for 2 more weeks. It was virtually sold out that entire time. I finally gave up and took row 4 seats. Can't wait. I enjoyed the 2024 version, The Return, so am looking forward to this take on it.

I love Sugar. It took a while for my husband to come around to it, even though he loves Noir. I don't love Noir usually, but it is done so beautifully in this show, and I completely love that he is an alien. And I really want to stay at his hotel! 116 degrees in Phoenix tomorrow, I want to go anywhere else.

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willoughby's avatar
willoughby
2h

Oh Sonny, thank you so much for "gougemaxx,"

And yes, this is a perfect noir moment in the life of the culture. Haven't watched Sugar: may give it a try.

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