The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
Jan 24, 2023Edited

Millennial spitballing here.

Maybe after living through three recessions, millennials aren't, to use a South Park-ism, super stoked on defaulting on the national debt.

Maybe, having lived through the first attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor, a resurgence of Russian imperialism and a land war in Europe, and seeing murdered Ukrainian kids in our Twitter and Reddit feeds, we don't want to elect someone who tells our democratic allies to pound sand.

Maybe, after losing two years of of social lives and our families' lives (missing travel, weddings, funerals, baptisms, graduations, having babies in lockdown and cancelling children's birthday parties), we don't want to vote for an anti-science party that dragged the pandemic out for an extra year.

Maybe, we want to raise families in towns with safe roads, decent schools, and clean air and water, and we are tired of our statehouses prioritizing heartbeat bills, anti-CRT bills, and a smorgasbord of performative jackassery over our most basic needs.

I don't need to hear some Republican spout platitudes about diversity to win my vote. Diversity is a fact for my generation. You might as well say "golly, isn't great that the sky is blue and the grass is green". I want them to govern! And I don't see that happening. That's why Millennials aren't going to vote Republican. Because they don't trust the Republican party to address any of the things that actually matter to them (spoiler alert...they aren't going to). Also, the Republican party has no chance of becoming competent at governing, because young people who WANT to get stuff done run as Dems. That's why Democrats have an up and coming generation of millennial leadership, and the Republicans have George(?) Santos(?).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 replies
RC's avatar
RC
Jan 24, 2023

You missed guns. These kids have watched their schools turn into shooting ranges like never before. They've lived through active shooter drills. They've seen over and over republicans make it easier for the shooters and harder for the targets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
444 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture