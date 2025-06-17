The Bulwark

Why Israel Did It

Jonathan V. Last
and
Mona Charen
Jun 17, 2025
JVL joins Mona to revel in the wonders of Yellowstone National Park before shifting to the Israeli-Iranian conflict. They explore why Israel may have struck now, citing Iran’s weakened proxies and the regime’s vulnerability. They also debate potential U.S. involvement, MAGA-world divisions, and the GOP’s unstable coalition of oligarchs and “takers.” A focus group discussion highlights how resentment and entitlement influence political loyalties.

