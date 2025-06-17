Why Israel Did It

JVL joins Mona to revel in the wonders of Yellowstone National Park before shifting to the Israeli-Iranian conflict. They explore why Israel may have struck now, citing Iran’s weakened proxies and the regime’s vulnerability. They also debate potential U.S. involvement, MAGA-world divisions, and the GOP’s unstable coalition of oligarchs and “takers.” A focus group discussion highlights how resentment and entitlement influence political loyalties.

Leave a comment

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.