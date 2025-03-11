The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Why 'Mickey 17' Just Doesn't Work
Why 'Mickey 17' Just Doesn't Work

Plus: A look back at Kathleen Kennedy's Star Wars tenure.
Sonny Bunch
Mar 11, 2025
1
Transcript
‘Mickey 17’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) try to fairly adjudicate Kathleen Kennedy’s run at the Disney-owned Lucasfilm. Then they review Mickey 17, a movie that’s more committed to timely satire than big ideas. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for an episode on the new literalism. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
