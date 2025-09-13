Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

🇨🇦Toronto 2.0🇨🇦: we’ve added a second show on Saturday, September 27. Tickets will be on sale soon for this matinee edition of Bulwark Live in Toronto. The format will differ.

Join the waitlist ( here ) and watch your inbox.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 Whitney - Back to the Wind

Trump chose wrath over unity following Charlie Kirk’s killing… After the influential MAGA activist was shot, the president pledged to use the force of government to go after his political opponents, observes Anthony Fischer at MSNBC.

America the Violent… Jay Nordlinger on coming to grips with dark realities (and countering them).

NATO to launch 'Eastern Sentry'… in response to Russian drone attack on Poland (Kyiv Independent)

Senate Republicans trigger 'nuclear option'… changing rules to speed up Trump nominees (MSNBC)

Epstein's Inbox... A trove of emails reveals Ghislaine Maxwell's secrets (Bloomberg)

Senator Ron Johnson… Spoke at a 9/11 truther conference this week. Really.

Overtime Chat room: This week’s discussion prompt: What is something you found recently that unexpectedly improved your daily life?

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.