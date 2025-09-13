The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
44m

Excellent, thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Coleen Hanna's avatar
Coleen Hanna
24m

I discovered that I was exercising too much. When I cut back, I felt so much better. This is age-related. I am having difficulty coming to terms with my limitations as a senior.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture