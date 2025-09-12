Under Pressure

Sarah and JVL talk about the president’s response to Charlie Kirk’s murder and why it’s so dangerous. Then we go deep on how to react in moments of crisis: Can you be too nice? How do you balance truth and compassion? What is the impact of timing? And was JVL right to turn the comments off for the first 24 hours?

Do us a solid, though: Don’t comment on this until you’ve listened to the episode.

