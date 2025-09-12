The Bulwark

Under Pressure

Responding to a crisis.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Sep 12, 2025
∙ Paid
18
7
Sarah and JVL talk about the president’s response to Charlie Kirk’s murder and why it’s so dangerous. Then we go deep on how to react in moments of crisis: Can you be too nice? How do you balance truth and compassion? What is the impact of timing? And was JVL right to turn the comments off for the first 24 hours?

Do us a solid, though: Don’t comment on this until you’ve listened to the episode.

ICYMI: JVL's Triad: A History of Violence

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

This post is for paid subscribers

