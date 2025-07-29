The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Suz Stiles
29m

didn't the administration just torch a ton of USAID food in Qatar, rather than distibute it? imagine if it went to Gaza...

Deutschmeister
18mEdited

A new and mysterious quietism over whether Maxwell should remain in prison has suddenly engulfed GOP congressional leadership as well. “Well, I mean, obviously that’s a decision of the president,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday. “I won’t get in front of him. That’s not my lane.”

-----

Therein lies the problem. It very much is his lane, as the leader of the House as one of the checks-and-balances on presidential authority. It's in the job description. Alas, for the GOP there is no lane anymore other than to rubber stamp the DJT agenda and give it verbal and legislative support. It's not like they could, maybe, try to talk him out of some very bad ideas. Or listen to the taxpayers who fund their salary, pension, and benefits when they say collectively that something is a bridge too far.

But this is more than that. It's not about the ability to prevent the President from issuing a pardon. It's about the moral authority that our elected leadership exudes, or not, and what it says about their values and principles. If you don't draw the line at child sex trafficking, exactly where do you draw it? What isn't acceptable as long as one man tells you what you should be for and you never question it, much less try to prevent it?

If they go along with a presidential pardon of Maxwell and try to justify it, or even if they do not openly oppose the idea, the GOP should become known as the Gang Of Perverts. Guilt by association. There is no shade of grey here. Either they are part of the solution or they are part of the problem. If they earn it, they own it. Make it stick so that we know who and what they are and it becomes a permanent part of their record.

2 replies
46 more comments...

