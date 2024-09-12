Playback speed
Why We Should Be Worried About Iranian Nukes

Sep 12, 2024
Eric and Eliot pay homage to Daily Telegraph journalist and podcaster David Knowles who was the driving force behind the podcast, Ukraine: The Latest, on which Eliot has appeared several times. They also discuss the intensifying cooperation among Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea including the just announced intensified schedule of joint Sino-Russian military exercises and Iran's transfer of medium range Fateh 360 ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine. They consider the historical analogies for this type of alliance/coalition and, in particular, the ideological underpinnings of the alignment, as well as the tightening institutional links among these nations. They discuss the new JINSA report on Iran's advancing nuclear program as well as the challenges facing U.S. extended nuclear deterrence. They also discuss increasing instances of state failure around the world in Sudan, Lebanon, Venezuela, Somalia, the Sahel and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the relationship of this phenomenon to the retrograde of American power and that of its allies in Britain and France around the world. Finally, they discuss the Marquis de Custine's writings on Russian national character as well as takedowns of Tucker Carlson's holocaust denying, Churchill bashing guest Daryl Cooper.

Eliot's Latest in the Atlantic:

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2024/09/british-foreign-secretary-david-lammy-israel-speech/679729/

JINSA's Iran Nuclear Report:

https://jinsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/JINSA-Why-the-Next-President-Should-Start-Worrying-and-Fear-the-Iran-Bomb-2.pdf

Sergei Lebedev on Navalny:

https://libertiesjournal.com/articles/the-heroic-illusion-of-alexei-navalny/

Cathy Young on Tucker Carlson/Churchill:

https://www.thebulwark.com/p/tucker-carlson-and-the-beer-hall-putz-darryl-cooper

Andrew Roberts on Churchill:

https://freebeacon.com/culture/no-churchill-was-not-the-villain/

