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Dale Oak's avatar
Dale Oak
1h

Interesting that moments before I opened this newsletter, I shot off messages to my senators and representative regarding the Trump slush fund from hell. I don't expect a quick responses, but will pass them on if and when I get them.

Also, let's not forget that payments from this fund won't be limited to J6 rioters. Trump's hand-picked Board will be able to hand money out to just about anyone.

This is straight up embezzlement of taxpayer funds, so I think the fund should be called the MEGA (Make Embezzlement Great Again) Fund.

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Leonard Simon's avatar
Leonard Simon
1h

Should we take comfort that some Republicans are pushing back on the stupidest, most offensive act this administration has taken: to enrich convicted felons and give American tax dollars to people who tried to overthrow the governmnet?

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