BILL KRISTOL & ANDREW EGGER: The Bootlicker Cabinet

Trump sits before holding a roundtable discussion with several Administration officials in the cabinet room at the White House on July 9, 2020 in Washington,DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

COULD DONALD TRUMP, as he’s threatened, really circumvent the Senate to appoint officials without confirmation? Yes—if Congress lets him. Ordinarily, the president appoints the cabinet, judges, and thousands of other officers of all manner with the advice and consent of the Senate. When the president sends a nomination to the Senate, after consideration by the appropriate committee, the lawmakers in that chamber can confirm that nomination by a simple majority vote. Only after confirmation by the Senate may the president finally make the appointment.

CLARE COFFEY: Skip the Cocktails This Thanksgiving

MARTHA STEWART HAS THE PERFECT Thanksgiving cocktail for me. So, as far as I can tell, does everyone else. For the last few weeks, every food-and-wine-adjacent publication has been digging up its “30 Best Thanksgiving Cocktails” listicle and sending it around. There are tips for making them for a crowd. There is advice on how to choose a signature drink. There are recommended food pairings. And there are endless adaptations aimed at getting the seasonal flavors of Thanksgiving into the classic cocktail mode. Apple cider margaritas! Moscow mules with apple-flavored vodka! Pumpkin spice penicillins! (To be perfectly fair, I made up the last two.) I read the lists and gnash my teeth.

