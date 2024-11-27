Playback speed
Jonathan Chait: A Scary Clown

Tim Miller
Nov 27, 2024
Pete Hegseth may have a winning Fox & Friends smile, but his desire to shoot protesters, commit war crimes, and purge non-MAGA leaders from the military aligns with Trump's views—and is probably the reason why he was nominated for defense secretary. Plus, Republicans won without offering a middle-class economic agenda, and the ties between the Democrats' loss and the party's busy-body language police.

Jonathan Chait joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Chait's piece on Pete Hegseth
Tim's Thanksgiving playlist

