The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐝 BusyBusyBee 🐝's avatar
🐝 BusyBusyBee 🐝
2h

“How weird is it that we now live in a world where Walmart is the lesser evil?”

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve had this exact same thought over the last year. What a world we’ve made for ourselves.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Sarah G's avatar
Sarah G
2h

JVL, I love this idea. 50501 and others have been promoting it for months now, though.

I cancelled Paramount+ when Colbert was cancelled. We shop at Lowe’s instead of Home Depot. Have used Lyft instead of Uber for years. Only go to Target in a pinch.

Ditching Amazon would be tough for me. That said, when I find third party sellers on there that I like, I start buying from them directly (I do that now with knitting supplies, since my local yarn store is teeny-tiny).

I’m also pausing to ask myself if I really need what I’m about to buy.

One subscription I WON’T be cancelling is my Bulwark subscription. 😁

Reply
Share
18 replies
483 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture