The Bulwark

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Beth Osborne's avatar
Beth Osborne
21m

This show is fantastic. It is so funny and so scary, a tough pairing. Everyone should be watching it!

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Aquillae's avatar
Aquillae
20mEdited

Seconded. I don’t love horror, but I love Widow’s Bay. It is very clever, somehow sending up and honoring horror tropes while simultaneously being spooky. The cast is excellent with a number of the supporting cast doing wonderfully under played comedy. Love this show and am waiting eagerly for the season finale next Wednesday!

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