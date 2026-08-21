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Ann Williams's avatar
Ann Williams
11m

“The very model of a modern MAGA senator”. 🤣🤣🤣

Gilbert and Sullivan would be so proud.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
6m

Shuttering the drone battalion after what we've seen over the last 6 years is absolutely absurd, but no more absurd than trying to drag battleships back 30 years for the aesthetic, I guess.

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