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Daydream Believer's avatar
Daydream Believer
30m

Fool me once, shame on you.

Fool me 891,785 times, I’m a MAGAT.

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No 1 Potato Boys Fan's avatar
No 1 Potato Boys Fan
38m

I’m shocked, shocked! that the man behind Trump University would run another scam!

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