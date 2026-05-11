MAGA Mondays: Pastor Insists Giant Gold Trump Statue Is NOT a “Golden Calf”

Sam Stein and Will Sommer went live to discuss the golden statue of Trump just unveiled at his golf club, the Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy going on a 7-month road trip, Trump's obsession with painting the reflecting pool, and the UFC fight next month on the White House lawn.

Join Sam and Will each Monday at 10:00 a.m. EDT for MAGA Mondays live on Substack and YouTube. Replays are available on Bulwark Takes.

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JOIN US! Sarah, Tim and Sam will have some chatty friends joining them on stage for Bulwark Live: San Diego on May 20—including our MAGA culture expert Will Sommer. At Bulwark Live: Los Angeles on May 21, the gang will be joined by our Crooked friends Jane Coaston and Jon Favreau and more. To learn more about the lineup for these two live shows in Southern California and to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events.