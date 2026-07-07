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Charles Flynn's avatar
Charles Flynn
26m

Suggested approach for Maine Democrats when (not if) Platner drops out. Just a few weeks ago in the Dem Governor primary, three candidates emerged as the strongest competitors to the eventual winner: Nirav Shah, Shenna Bellows, and Troy Jackson. They just demonstrated voter support. Why not have the three compete in caucuses and a convention. (Troy Jackson is a strong Platner supporter). Then we can avoid the "Biden/Harris" problem of a dictated choice, and all of them have campaign staffs and have been vetted.

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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
27m

Perhaps in the search for authenticity, it would be wise not to vote for someone who is authentically an asshole.

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