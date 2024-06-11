Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

BILL LUEDERS: A Reckoning for Fake Elector Masterminds in Wisconsin

Kenneth Chesebro speaks to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee during a hearing where Chesebro accepted a plea deal. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer/Getty Images)

WISCONSIN ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH KAUL was ready for the question: Why was his office only just now getting around to criminally charging three individuals who orchestrated a plan to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump, more than three years after it happened and months before the former president will face voters as a convicted felon? “Our focus in any investigation and any prosecution is not on the speed with which something’s done,” he said during a press conference last week on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol, hours after the charges were announced. “It’s on doing high-quality investigations, conducting high-quality prosecutions, and getting things right. That’s the approach we have taken. That’s the approach we will continue to take, both in this case and in any other cases that we investigate or prosecute.”

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! Joey Chestnut is out of the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest. Why? He switched to be a spokesman for vegan hot dogs.

"This could be an election decider…" How Sinclair is laundering the much-criticized WSJ item on local news. More from Aaron Rupar and Judd Legum.

Hunter Biden Conviction… Blows Up Republican Conspiracy Theories (Intelligencer)

Down the rabbit hole…. The Cincinnati Lunken Airport story starts with one document (Enquirer). And what’s ahead for the historic airport.

The 10-Year Hunt… for the Lost Cookbook, Ramen Joy.

Trump’s Criminal Trial & MAGA's Hold On The GOP… Ken Buck joins The Daily Show.

Republicans Finally Have a Chance to Win This Year… On the Baseball Field (NOTUS).

The RNC Research Division… Which was well regarded when I worked there 20 years ago, is struggling to identify Gatorade because Biden is drinking it.

Trump’s felony conviction… Is causing issue for his liquor licenses (AP), and ability to own a gun.

‘He became a bully’: YSL judge’s conduct outrages Atlanta lawyers (AJC)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.