Riding with the 'Bad Boys'

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the shuttering of a franchised chain of Alamo Drafthouses. What does this mean for the theatrical industry writ large? Then they reviewed Bad Boys: Ride or Die, a movie that will appeal greatly to anyone who likes boys who are bad. Make sure to swing by Friday for an in-depth discussion into Will Smith, a walking-talking nons and cons. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

