Riding with the 'Bad Boys'
Plus: RIP (?) the Dallas-area Alamo Drafthouses.
Sonny Bunch
Jun 11, 2024
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the shuttering of a franchised chain of Alamo Drafthouses. What does this mean for the theatrical industry writ large? Then they reviewed Bad Boys: Ride or Die, a movie that will appeal greatly to anyone who likes boys who are bad. Make sure to swing by Friday for an in-depth discussion into Will Smith, a walking-talking nons and cons. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
