JVL does his best to shatter Will’s optimism while he subs in for A.B., overwhelming him with pessimism around recent polling, SCOTUS, abortion and more!
Share this post
Breaking Will's Spirit
www.thebulwark.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Breaking Will's Spirit
The Dark Side.
Jun 10, 2024
∙ Paid
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes