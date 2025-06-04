The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Gillespie's avatar
Lisa Gillespie
31m

My husband got a live call yesterday from someone telling him he was eligible for Medicaid Part (?) because of Trump's actions and willingness to fight for his people. The caller got a rude reply, but the lies are just the WHOLE strategy now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tai's avatar
Tai
22m

If there is a Democrat in charge ever again, they need to appoint George Conway or someone like him as AG, who knows the labyrinthine of conservative inc. and investigate every single wrongdoing or illegal acts. Until there is accountability, grifters will not be deterred.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture