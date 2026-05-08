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Guy Bailey's avatar
Guy Bailey
6m

A Man For All Seasons is great and full of absolute quotes and moral/political lessons "But for Wales?"

An interesting companion is the episode of Wolf Hall when More is on trail and gives the counterpoint from Thomas Cromwell's point of view. Mona will deffo have seen this if you haven't Sonny.

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