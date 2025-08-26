The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Lost Boys of 'Alien: Earth'
0:00
-50:51

The Lost Boys of 'Alien: Earth'

Plus: a Netflix smash cleans up at the box office. Will that change the streamer's strategy?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Aug 26, 2025
Share
Transcript
Timothy Olyphant in ‘Alien: Earth’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter highlight the shocking success of Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters at the box office last weekend and muse about what it means for the streamer’s overall strategy. Then they review the first three episodes of Alien: Earth, the gory, thought-provoking new show on Hulu. Is it another hit for Noah Hawley (who made the TV shows Fargo and Legion?) Or a misfire lost in its own metaphors? If you enjoyed this episode, leave a comment or share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture