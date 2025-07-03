The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
howard's avatar
howard
35m

While everything you wrote today is true, you missed one key thing: the quality of the writing in the bulwark, led by you, is superb. Thank you for starting this thing of ours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
34mEdited

The best part of the Bulwark has been changing my mind on certain issues and in turn watching yall change your minds on certain issues. It teaches me that it’s entirely possible for us to learn from each other in this polarized political environment. Thank you for always attempting to put the truth first. While our opinions may differ, it means a lot to me and I am sure a lot of the other subscribers, that we still operate from the same set of basic facts!

Thank you friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
331 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture