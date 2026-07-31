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LHS's avatar
LHS
44m

How does one "weaponize" a pregnancy? She is just as sick as her husband.

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Rick Knight's avatar
Rick Knight
36m

Holy holy shit! Katie Miller! What evil planet did these people arrive from? I’ve followed Fauci’s career since the 80s when he emerged as a shining star in the fight against AIDS. He is truly a great man in the purest sense — devoted to science, truth, and helping humanity.

Apparently that’s now a grave offense in itself. Is this also because he worked to cure AIDS, which the far right sees as God’s punishment for homosexuality?

There is no bottom to the evil we are seeing.

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