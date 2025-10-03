The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Mc Kenna's avatar
Terry Mc Kenna
12m

No one within the right wing bubble, nor any Republican in power shows the least concern that the president is using the DOJ as the enforcer. This should be an impeachable offense but now?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Patrick | Complex Simplicity's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity
7mEdited

This stratagem contains the seeds of its own catastrophic flowering. Once you've established that threatening mass harm to civilians is acceptable political leverage, that federal workers can be casually discarded, that essential services can be arbitrarily shuttered, that human consequences are merely bargaining chips, you've irreversibly poisoned the well.

Trump's gleeful proclamation that Democrats "gave him this unprecedented opportunity" is the confession of a hostage-taker who's discovered his captors care more about the hostages than he does.

What we're witnessing isn't merely aggressive governance or hardball politics. It's the construction of a doomsday device wired directly into the administrative state, with Republicans holding the detonator while betting, devastatingly, that Democrats will sacrifice policy priorities rather than let it explode. The cynicism is breathtaking in its purity. We know you won't let the government collapse. We know you won't let federal workers starve. We know you care about functional institutions, and we will exploit that decency until you capitulate or break.

The myopic sadism of this approach reveals is catastrophic shortsighted. What happens when Democrats inevitably regain power and inherit this framework? That will obviously depend of the type of democrats who take power, but there are only two paths.

Path one: Reciprocal Radicalization. Democrats, bloodied and brutalized by years of watching their commitment to governance weaponized against them, finally internalize the lesson their opponents have been teaching. They return to power not as administrators but as avengers. Every precedent Republicans established becomes a loaded gun pointed back at red America.

Its not hard to imagine the reciprocal response. A Democratic president shuttering the Department of Defense's procurement offices in Republican-heavy districts. Threatening to furlough Border Patrol agents in Texas unless the GOP agrees to comprehensive immigration reform. Holding disaster relief hostage to climate policy concessions.

"We're just following the Vought precedent,"

This is how democracies enter death spirals. Each party, when it gains power, escalates slightly beyond what was previously unthinkable, justifying their actions by citing the opposition's last atrocity. The ratchet only turns one direction: toward chaos. The Overton window doesn't shift, it shatters, raining shards of broken norms onto an increasingly ungovernable republic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture