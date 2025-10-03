Hope you’re ready for another day of wild Russ Vought shutdown-slashing announcements. In a Truth Social post yesterday morning, Trump said he would shortly meet with Vought—“he of PROJECT 2025 Fame”—to get Vought’s take on “which of the many Democrat Agencies” should be temporarily or permanently cut. “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity,” the president gloated.

Then, last night, Trump posted an AI-generated video parody of Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” proclaiming that “Russ Vought is the reaper. He wields the pen, the funds, and the brain.” Which is one of the truer things Trump has written on Truth Social recently, actually. Happy Friday.

Rabbi Stuart Federow holds the Mahzor where he will read prayers to lead the Congregation Shaar Hashalom in observance of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, Clear Lake, TX. (Photo by Mayra Beltran / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images.)

One Day Out of the Fray

by William Kristol

Yesterday, at Yom Kippur services, we, like many congregations, read a prayer for our country. It’s a slightly edited version of a prayer composed in 1927 by Professor Louis Ginzberg, rector of the Jewish Theological Seminary, the flagship educational institution of the Conservative movement of American Judaism.

There had previously been a tradition of Jews offering a prayer for the well-being of the kings or rulers under whom they lived—often as a beleaguered minority dependent on a fearsome and unaccountable authority. But here in the United States, as George Washington wrote to the Newport, Rhode Island, Hebrew Congregation in 1790, “It is now no more that toleration is spoken of, as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people, that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights.”

It seemed wrong to Ginzberg that Jews should continue to appeal, as it were, to a government of strangers for kindness. But it also seemed appropriate to pray for our country. For even though we were a free and democratic country, we could and would go wrong. We needed guidance. We needed to recognize that we needed guidance.

Here’s the prayer we read together in synagogue:

Our God and God of our ancestors: We ask your blessings for our country—for its government, for its leaders and advisors, and for all who exercise just and rightful authority. Teach them insights from Your Torah, that they may administer all affairs of state fairly, that peace and security, happiness and prosperity, justice and freedom may forever abide in our midst. Creator of all flesh, bless all the inhabitants of our country with Your spirit. May citizens of all races and creeds forge a common bond in true harmony, to banish hatred and bigotry, and to safeguard the ideals and free institutions that are the pride and glory of our country. May this land, under Your providence, be an influence for good throughout the world, uniting all people in peace and freedom—helping them to fulfill the vision of Your prophet: “Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they experience war any more.” And let us say: Amen.

I should note that this isn’t a special prayer for the High Holy Days. It’s read every Saturday at services, so it’s familiar, and I can’t say I particularly focused on it yesterday. I’d add that the name of our current president, or the names of any serving in his administration or in Congress or active in politics, weren’t mentioned at services. So yesterday provided a welcome break from the news.

It was only this morning, when I was forced to catch up with the torrent of illegality and unconstitutionality that we are facing, and with the acts of injustice and cruelty that are being done in our name, that the prayer for our country came back to mind. One can’t help but be struck that from the seas off Venezuela to the streets of Chicago, from the podium at the White House to the out-of-office voicemail messages at the Department of Education, the government we elected is not administering “affairs of state fairly, that peace and security, happiness and prosperity, justice and freedom may forever abide in our midst.”

One also couldn’t help but be struck that this failure isn’t happening simply because of the wishes or orders of one man. Many, many individuals are acting to effectuate these injustices and abuses. Many others are supporting their efforts in various ways. Many more are going along. And many millions more are cheering them along.

Yom Kippur is the culmination of the “days of awe.” It’s a day that emphasizes our dependence on a higher power. But it’s also a day that emphasizes our own responsibility, that we can and must try to do better. Its spirit seems to me, perhaps surprisingly, not that distant from John F. Kennedy’s remark that “here on earth God’s work must truly be our own.”

It was good to have a day away from politics. But it’s also good to get back in the arena, trying to do what one can “to safeguard the ideals and free institutions that are the pride and glory of our country.”

Hey, Where’s MY Based Policy Bonanza?

by Andrew Egger

Pro-life conservatives are in an uproar. Yesterday, news broke that the Food and Drug Administration had this week quietly approved a second generic version of mifepristone, a drug frequently used in chemical abortions. According to the administration, it had been powerless to do otherwise: “The FDA has very limited discretion in deciding whether to approve a generic drug,” Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon said in a statement. “By law, the Secretary of Health and Human Services must approve an application if it demonstrates that the generic drug is identical to the brand-name drug.”

Sen. Josh Hawley called the approval “shocking.” Former Vice President Mike Pence called it “a complete betrayal of the pro-life movement that elected President Trump.” But the most interesting quote on the matter came from Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America: “‘Powerless’ is an adjective no one uses to describe this administration when facing trouble.” You can sort of see what she means!

You can just do things. That’s a popular meme phrase among the MAGA political class these days, one that sums up the second-term Trump ethos well: Who cares about triangulating for popular policies? Who cares about making sure whatever you want to try is legal? You’ve got the power now, baby—just use it, and figure the rest out later. So it’s with some justification that abortion opponents wonder: Trump is hard at work making all the other right-wing policy groups’ wildest dreams come true. So where’s the policy Festivus for us?

They may well get their wish in at least one area. HHS is in the midst of a review, long promised by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, of mifepristone’s original FDA authorization. This review ostensibly exists to double-check that the pill is safe for a woman who takes it, but its more obvious possible consequence—as abortion-access advocates accuse and abortion foes don’t really deny—is to make it more difficult for anyone to get a chemical abortion, particularly by getting pills through the mail.

Still, the episode is a reminder of how far pro-life advocacy has fallen down the pecking order of favored right-wing groups since the electoral backlash that followed the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade. In last year’s Republican primary, Donald Trump hit Ron DeSantis on abortion policies from the left, arguing that Florida’s six-week abortion ban had been a “terrible mistake” and waving off calls for him to pledge to fight for a national ban. Coming from any other Republican, this would have been enough to provoke a declaration of war from groups like Dannenfelser’s. Instead, resigned to the fact that Trump looked inevitable in that primary, they settled for staying on his good side and taking what they could get.

At least this week, “what they get” turns out to be procedural excuses for making abortion drugs easier to access. No wonder they’re steamed.

OVERCOMPENSATING MUCH?: When FBI Director Kash Patel was confirmed for the job, the two chief criticisms he faced were that he was a lackey for the president and that he had no actual experience in the field. Patel has tried to overcome the latter through what a therapist might call overcompensation. He’s posted videos of his workout routine. He hands out “challenge coins” that say “Ka$h Patel” on them. And now, reportedly, he’s going after the gays—or, rather, people supportive of them. From MSNBC’s gangbuster new duo, Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian, comes this dispatch:

FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday fired an agent in training for displaying a gay-pride flag on his desk while appointed to a field office in California last year, according to three people familiar with the matter. The trainee, who previously worked as an FBI support specialist in Los Angeles, received a letter—dated Oct. 1 and signed by Patel—claiming he had displayed an improper “political” message in the workplace during his assignment in California under President Joe Biden, according to a copy of the letter shared with MSNBC.

It’s one of the endless bizarre tensions of the second Trump term. On one level, this is the most gay-friendly version of the GOP that’s ever existed, with a significant number of openly gay men—the “A-Gays of Washington,” as the New York Times notably put it this summer—staffing the top echelons of the administration. On the other, the administration is openly, nakedly hostile to anything it perceives as left-coded speech, including, apparently, a gay-pride flag that a trainee used to display. You can be gay, apparently, but being proud about it is where they draw the line.

THE SAME PAGE, NOT ON IT: Senate Majority Leader John Thune had a message yesterday for those Democrats complaining that the White House—in an act of brazen partisanship—was axing projects in blue states to punish them for the shut down: Just fund the government.

“It’s very simple: You avoid this by just voting to keep the government open,” Thune told NBC News.

That would be news to the administration. In a separate interview on CNN, Energy Secretary Chris Wright insisted that the cuts being overseen by OMB chief Russ Vought to green energy projects are both irreversible and totally unrelated to the current funding standoff.

“No,” we won’t restore those contracts, Wright said. He insisted the calls from Vought were months in the works. “These decisions are made, business decisions, on whether it’s a good use of taxpayer money or not. So, no, these projects will not be restored.”

EYE ON THE PRIZE: We wrote yesterday about how hamfisted the White House’s shutdown strategy seemed to us, in that they were trying to bring Democrats to heel by actively making the economy worse. After all, a president typically tends to want fewer people unemployed and the nation’s main economic corridors thriving. But what do we know, we’re mere newsletter scribes.

A few hours after we published, a new CBS/YouGov poll came out showing just how precarious Trump’s standing is on the economy even before this stuff takes effect. In the survey of American adults, 59 percent of respondents said the U.S. economy is getting worse right now, a steady increase from July (54 percent) and September (56 percent). Even worse for Trump, 67 percent of the respondents said they expected prices to go up in the next few months.

Against that backdrop, you’d probably think twice about firing thousands more federal workers and pulling tens of billions of dollars of investment out of the U.S. economy. But this group of political wizards has somehow concluded that if you just target states with Democratic senators, it will all be self-contained.

