
Trump’s Corruption Is as Stupid as It Gets

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Oct 02, 2025
∙ Paid
11
29
George Conway joins Sarah Longwell to talk the illegal news as Trump’s authoritarian playbook ramps up with attacks on free speech, politicizing the military, prosecuting enemies, and weaponizing the funding fight as Democrats refuse to bankroll Trump’s corrupt, authoritarian agenda. Plus, a revisiting of Conway’s prescient warnings from 2024 on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

