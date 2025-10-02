Trump’s Corruption Is as Stupid as It Gets

George Conway joins Sarah Longwell to talk the illegal news as Trump’s authoritarian playbook ramps up with attacks on free speech, politicizing the military, prosecuting enemies, and weaponizing the funding fight as Democrats refuse to bankroll Trump’s corrupt, authoritarian agenda. Plus, a revisiting of Conway’s prescient warnings from 2024 on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



