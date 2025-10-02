Symone Sanders-Townsend: The White House’s Goal Is Enacting Pain

The Trump administration is turning up the heat now that the government has shut down, cancelling billions for green projects, targeting funding for infrastructure in New York and threatening mass firings of federal workers. Democrats, meanwhile, are trying to hold the line in the Senate with their demands about health care. Elsewhere, the White House is asking a group of top universities to join a compact supporting the president’s political agenda so that they can get federal funds. MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend joins Tim Miller to talk about the shut down fight and whether the president has overplayed his hand, how Democrats can eventually win seats back in the Senate and what the administration’s pressure on academia is really all about.

