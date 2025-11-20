A Trump Judge Called Texas Gerrymander Illegal—Now What? (w/ Rep. Lizzie Fletcher)

Sarah sits down with Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher to break down the Texas redistricting ruling and why a Trump-appointed judge delivered a major surprise. They dig into what this means for 2026 and why the fight over fair maps is far from over.

