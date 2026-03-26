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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

Bill: "Now, Trump and some Republicans don’t want to call it a war. Trump said last night that he’s avoiding describing the conflict as a “war” because Congress hasn’t authorized it. “I won’t use the word ‘war’ because they say, if you use the word ‘war,’ that’s maybe not a good thing to do. They don’t like the word ‘war,’ because you’re supposed to get approval, so I’ll use the word ‘military operation,’ which is what it really is.”

"But in his same speech last night Trump did use the word “war,” saying, “The war essentially ended a few days after we went in.” On Tuesday, Trump had pointed out that “people don’t like me using the word ‘war,’ so I won’t, but the Democrats call it a war.”"

I imagine it takes a healthy ego to run for the House or the Senate, and yet all of these GOP quislings have made a show of bending the knee to a sundowning malignant narcissist who thinks "military operation" is one word. What is the point of serving in Congress if all you're doing is fluffing this orange moral degenerate?

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Gerald Granath's avatar
Gerald Granath
2h

Trump looks like death warmed over in that photo from the smelly carpet room at Mar-a-Lago.

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