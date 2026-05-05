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Kass McGann's avatar
Kass McGann
40m

"The Met Gala was last night—and if you’re hoping for commentary on that, we’re afraid you’ve come to the wrong place."

Thank God! I'm so sick of news sources acting like celebrities eating cake is News!

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Bryan Fichter's avatar
Bryan Fichter
42m

It's an objectively good thing for Ukraine to decouple from the United States; we are not a reliable ally.

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