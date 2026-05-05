GasBuddy Expert Warns: This Oil Crisis Could Last Over a Year (w/ Patrick De Haan)

Tim Miller is joined by Gas Buddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan for his take on the escalating oil crisis, surging gas prices, and why Americans could be feeling the effects for a long time. De Haan warns that every day the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted could mean weeks of recovery for global oil markets, potentially leading to a 65-week climb back to pre-crisis prices. He also predicts a July 4 “sticker shock” as rising diesel costs drive up prices on everything from gas to summer cookout staples. They break down why U.S. oil production can’t insulate Americans from global markets, how refinery problems are making things worse, and why this crisis could ripple through the entire economy.



Read more from Patrick: https://gaspriceguy.substack.com/



Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events



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