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You Must Watch Scott Jennings Get Humiliated on Live TV

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer
May 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer discuss a chaotic CNN panel blowup, the strange rise of Scott Jennings as cable news’ go-to defender, and the surreal world of MAGA-themed cruises—from a “Gulf of America” getaway to a gay conservative cruise that left Tim stunned. They talk about the escalating Candace Owens feud and lawsuit drama, plus one of the weirdest political clips you’ll see all week—featuring Callista Gingrich.

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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