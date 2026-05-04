Tucker Carlson Looked Her in the Eyes and Lied

Will Saletan breaks down Tucker Carlson’s series of interviews with the New York Times and shows why his “apology tour” doesn’t hold up. From flat-out denials caught on tape to wild swings between moral outrage and shrugging off atrocities, the pattern is the story: in one moment he sounds reasonable, in the next he’s saying the exact opposite.



Read Lulu Garcia-Navarro's article on Tucker Carlson in the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/02/magazine/tucker-carlson-interview-trump-iran.html



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