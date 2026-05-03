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Todd Blanche Melts Down Defending Absurd Comey Case

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Saletan
May 03, 2026
∙ Paid

On ‘Meet the Press’, Todd Blanche, Trump’s Acting Attorney General, tries to defend the Justice Department’s indictment of James Comey, but the explanation doesn’t hold up particularly well under scrutiny. Sam Stein and Will Saletan take on the flimsy argument, the timeline, and why the case is drawing skepticism, not just from critics but with Republicans as well.

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