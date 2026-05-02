Marc Elias: This is the End of the Voting Rights Act

Tim Miller talks with Democracy Docket's Marc Elias about the mess unfolding in Louisiana, where votes are already being cast—and now the election itself could be reset. Marc explains the Supreme Court decision reshaping the Voting Rights Act, the rush to redraw maps across multiple states, and why both parties are bracing for a full-on redistricting war ahead of 2026.



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