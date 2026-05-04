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Bill Kristol: Trump's Revenge Tour Is Backfiring

Tim Miller's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Tim Miller and William Kristol
May 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Acting AG Tood Blanche announced over the weekend that basically everybody in America can use the expression "86 47" without fear of prosecution—except James Comey, who Trump yearns to see behind bars. Also, POTUS is still so steamed that NATO is not helping him with the Iran war that he's ordered thousands of U.S. troops withdrawn from Germany—even though the bases there are key to the war effort. Plus, the ceasefire looks to be in trouble, the Dems need to cool it on the 'burn the witch' culture, and Trump's vanity public projects are becoming increasingly grotesque.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

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