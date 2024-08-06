Adam Schiff and Michael Steele: A Stabilizing Force

Tim Walz is a great foil for Kamala's West Coast vibe: He looks like he'll fix your car, then grab an Arby's sandwich before he goes duck hunting. And he's a perfect contrast to JD Vance, the callus-free faux hillbilly who went to Yale. Michael Steele weighs in on the veep pick.

Then Rep. Adam Schiff joins Tim Miller to discuss his decision to call on Biden to step aside, and "The Biggest Loser: Donald Trump."

