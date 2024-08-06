Playback speed
Adam Schiff and Michael Steele: A Stabilizing Force

Tim Miller
Aug 06, 2024
Tim Walz is a great foil for Kamala's West Coast vibe: He looks like he'll fix your car, then grab an Arby's sandwich before he goes duck hunting. And he's a perfect contrast to JD Vance, the callus-free faux hillbilly who went to Yale. Michael Steele weighs in on the veep pick.

Then Rep. Adam Schiff joins Tim Miller to discuss his decision to call on Biden to step aside, and "The Biggest Loser: Donald Trump."

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
